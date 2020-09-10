Home

Michael J. Nolan Obituary

Michael J. "Peach" Nolan, 57, of Throop, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was the husband of Lori (Bannon) Nolan, to whom he was married for 25 years.

Born June 11, 1963, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward P. Nolan and the late Sondra J. Sweeney. He was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School and Johnson College.

Mike loved to golf and was a lifelong sports fan, especially of the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Hurricanes. He was an avid animal lover and he will now be reunited with his beloved dogs, Sheba, Jack, Daisy and Pluto.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amanda; two sons, Michael and Bryan; brothers, Edward; and James and wife, Crystal; sister, Judy Nolan Black; stepmother, Barbara Ciccone Nolan; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynda Nolan Rivera.

To honor Mike's last wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Rd, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Arrangements under the care of Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com


