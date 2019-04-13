Michael J. Opsasnick, 89, The Villages, Fla., died April 5 at the Villages Hospital.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Michael and Anna Opsasnick, he graduated from Dunmore High School and served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Michael retired in 1992 from the U.S. Post Office after 40-plus years of service. He was a member of St. Mark's Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, Fla.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Homewood, Freedom Pointe, for their love and support.
Michael is survived by his wife, Dolores, The Villages, Fla.; son, Michael, Springfield, Va.; brother, Eugene and wife, Betty, Dalton. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joe, Paul and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or a .
Arrangements by Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2019