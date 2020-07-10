Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Parcinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Parcinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Parcinski Obituary

Michael J. Parcinski, 54, of West Scranton, passed away July 3 at Lehigh Valley Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 28, 1966, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph Parcinski, and Margaret Henry Parcinski.

He was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, class of 1984, and was employed by E&R Roofing.

His greatest joy was his family. The love for his children was immense, but the love for his grandchildren was immeasurable.

Surviving are the love of his life of 15 years, Karen Stine; children, Michael Parcinski Jr. and fiancée, Amanda, of Scranton; Kara Parcinski and partner, Tyree Harris, of Wilkes-Barre; and Jamie Stine of Scranton; grandchildren, Noah, Michael and Ryleigh of Scranton; sister, Carol Claherty of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brother, Daniel Parcinski.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -