On the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 23, Michael J. Scaturro, age 68, passed away peacefully at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
He was born July 19, 1951, to the late George and Grace Scaturro in Scranton, Pennsylvania. They later moved to Long Island, New York, where he was a graduate of Farmingdale High School. He became a business owner when he opened Car-Tunes, an auto sound center, and ran it for almost 30 years with his younger brother, Joseph Scaturro.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman, often fishing and hunting with his sons he loved most in this world. He was also a car enthusiast and loved collecting and driving his cars. He belonged to the Corvette club and enjoyed driving his 'Vette around. He was loved by all he encountered. People would go see him DJ and listen to him tell his funny stories. He will surely be missed.
Michael is survived by his two sons, Michael and Joseph; his brother, Joseph Scaturro; four children and grandchildren, Dominick, Reese, Cameron and Michael; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dominick Scaturro.
A memorial service will be held at the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2020