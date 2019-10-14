Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Michael J. Studenski

Michael J. Studenski Obituary
Michael J. Studenski of Scranton died Thursday.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael "Butch" and Helen Gabriel Studenski. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Before retirement, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Mike was an avid bocce player and enjoyed playing at the Victor Alfieri Society.

Surviving are son, Michael Studenski III, Roaring Brook Twp.; grandchildren, Sara, Susan, Michelle and Jeffrey Studenski; great-grandchildren; brother, Allen Studenski, Arkansas; and companion, Diane Mancus, Archbald.

He was also preceded in death by sons, James and Jeffrey.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends and family may pay their respects Wednesday morning from 9:30 until service time. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019
