Michael Joseph Kearney Jr. "MJ," age 73, of Conshohocken and formerly Scranton, died suddenly on Friday, July 19. He was born in Scranton, Pa., on March 26, 1946, son of the late Michael Joseph Sr. and Mary Colette (Lavin) Kearney. He was the beloved husband of Mary Louise (McGlone) Kearney "Meezy" for over 51 years.



Michael was born and raised in Scranton, Pa., graduating from Scranton Prep in 1964. He then attended Georgetown University graduating in 1968. Also in 1968, he married the love of his life, Mary Louise McGlone "Meezy." They set up their family homestead in Conshohocken and raised their daughter, Melissa. He was employed by Royal Globe Insurance Co. as a claims adjuster; the Data Group Co. in Plymouth Meeting; and RGIS as an inventory specialist. His Scranton roots were always very much a part of his life and he and Mary Louise owned a cottage there. He served as director of Moosic Lakes Club, director of Lakeview Water Co. and he ran water testing for Moosic Lakes for over 25 years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially high school football games, camping, swimming, but most of all, he was a devout grandfather.



Beside his wife, Mary Louise, he is survived by a daughter, Melissa Byrd (Frank), of West Chester; a brother, Henry, of Ambler; a sister, Colette Conklin, of Norristown; two grandchildren, Frank and Erin; many nieces, nephews and close friends.



Relatives and friends may pay respects on Tuesday evening, July 23, from 6 to 8 or on Wednesday morning, July 24, from 8:30 to 10 at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken. A funeral Mass will commence at 10:30 in St. Matthew RC Church, Third Avenue and Fayette Street, Conshohocken. Interment is private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at donate.lls.org or 888-557-7177.

Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019