|
|
Michael Joseph Mulfino, age 72, of Hop Bottom, Pa., died in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 12. His wife is Mary Ann Mulfino and they have been married for 45 years. They lived for many years in the Philadelphia area, retiring to Hop Bottom in 2014.
Born in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Howard and Mildred Mulfino. He served in the United States Army for several years, receiving an honorable discharge in 1973. Michael was a graduate of St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia with a master's degree in education. He worked with abused and neglected youth for many years at Methodist Home for Children in Philadelphia and later at the DCIU in Delaware County, Pa., serving as a behavior specialist.
His passions were fast-pitch softball, traveling with his wife and developing unique approaches to learning. After retirement to Hop Bottom, he set up a nonprofit corporation providing educational and recreational services to youth and senior citizens.
Michael is also survived by his brothers, Robert and John Mulfino; his sister-in-law, Virginia; his nieces, Michaela and Samantha, and nephew, Robert Mulfino, and their spouses and children.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Nicholson, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019