Michael Joseph Shaughnessy of Lake Charles, La., and a West Scranton native, died Aug. 8, nine days prior to his 72nd birthday, after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 47 years, Jackie Fuselier Shaughnessy.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 17, 1947, son of the late John F. and Mildred (Graham) Shaughnessy, Michael was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1967, before attending Penn State University, Worthington Campus. Honorably discharged from active duty, he also bravely served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He worked for RCA in Dunmore before moving to Lake Charles. A member of the Carpenters Local 953, he retired as the purchasing manager for ERA Helicopters after nearly 20 years. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Michael enjoyed traveling, gardening and cooking, but above all else came his family. An amazing husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever missed by his family and friends.
He is also survived by his two sons, Timothy Shaughnessy and wife, Yvette, Bell City, La.; and Joseph Shaughnessy and wife, Alicia, Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Logan, Collin, Anna Claire, and Jack; brother, Paul Shaughnessy and wife, Beverly, Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother John F. "Jack" Shaughnessy; and sister-in-law, Roseann Regan Shaughnessy.
Blessing services were held Aug. 11 in Lake Charles. Local arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019