|
|
Michael Kohut, 57, of Taylor, died Tuesday at home. His wife is the former Nanci Toole.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of Michael and Bertha Hendershot Kohut.
Mike was a fun-loving guy who loved riding his motorcycle.
He is also survived by a son, Brian Kohut and wife, Casey; and four grandchildren, Kayla and Louis, and Addison and Sadie.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019