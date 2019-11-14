Home

Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Michael Kohut, 57, of Taylor, died Tuesday at home. His wife is the former Nanci Toole.

Born in Scranton, he was a son of Michael and Bertha Hendershot Kohut.

Mike was a fun-loving guy who loved riding his motorcycle.

He is also survived by a son, Brian Kohut and wife, Casey; and four grandchildren, Kayla and Louis, and Addison and Sadie.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019
