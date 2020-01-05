|
Michael Kohut, 89, of Waymart and formerly of Simpson, died Friday at home. His wife, the former Joan Marie Pfeifer, died in 2010.
Born in Simpson, he was the son of the late Michael and Tessie Petroshock Kohut. He was a 1949 graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and was a United States Army veteran during the Korean War.
Michael retired from the United States Postal Service in New Jersey. He also was a caregiver to his wife, who was wheelchair dependent for 38 years. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Greek Catholic Church, Simpson.
He is survived by his son, Michael Kohut and his wife, Melissa, with whom he resided and who was his caregiver; a grandson, Bruce; a sister-in-law, Ruth Grandinetti; and two nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Tony Grandinetti.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Divine Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Greek Catholic Church, 43 Rittenhouse St., Simpson, by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Friends may call Tuesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Greek Catholic Church, P.O. Box 124, Carbondale, PA 18407. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020