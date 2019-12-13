|
|
Michael L. Mullock, 67, of Olyphant, died on Wednesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart surrounded by his family. His best friend and wife of 43 years is the former Ann Marie Foley.
Son of the late Luke and Mary Mullock of Scranton, Mike attended St. Paul's School and graduated from Bishop Hannan High School in 1970. He served in the Army Reserve and was a member of the Iron Workers Local 489 for 38 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10729, Jessup, and American Legion Post 13, Dunmore.
Mike's greatest accomplishments in his life were his children, Katie Burrell (Mike), Kelly Lettieri (Corey), Erin Scholl (Marc) and Luke Mullock; he was blessed with grandchildren who put a smile on his face every day, Grace, Brady, Gavin, Brenna, Michael, Dylan, Quinn, Kyle and Emily; he is also survived by his siblings, Larry Mullock, Mary Beth Affeldt (Fred), Paul Mullock (Rosemary), Ellen Vitaletti (Jim), Rick Mullock (Mary) and Ann Ruddy (Joe); a brother-in-law, Tom Foley (Kit); a sister-in-law, Midge Foley; many nieces and nephews; his extended family, The Somers; and two "granddogs," Barney and Captain.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and Dr. Thomas Majernick and his staff for their care and compassion.
A blessing service will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, with Fr. Thomas Looney, CSC, College Chaplain at King's College, officiating. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Knights of Columbus Council 10729, Jessup, holding a service at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Hospice of Sacred Heart, 340 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.
For directions or online condolences, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019