|
|
Michael A. Mikelski, 66, of Clifton Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Paulette (Gable) Mikelski and the couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on December 22.
Born in Murnau, Germany, he was the son of the late Anthony and Judith (Stiegler) Mikelski. After the sudden and tragic passing of both of his parents, Michael was raised by his uncle and aunt, Helen Mikelski, of Trooper, and the late Joseph Mikelski. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Michael worked for many years at Sandvik Materials Technology in Clarks Summit and most recently worked as a forklift operator at Americold Logistics in Gouldsboro.
Michael enjoyed pitching horseshoes, shooting pool and casting a line in search of his next "big catch."
In addition to his wife, Paulette, Michael is survived by his stepchildren, Tammy Urash of Clifton Twp., Kevin Beers and his wife, Amal, of North Catasauqua; and Tricia Hertzog of Clifton Twp.; his grandchildren, Alex Hertzog of Archbald, Tracy Hertzog of Clifton Twp., Kallie Beers of Wilkes-Barre, and Tyler Beers and Ashley Petrovich of Jermyn; his siblings, John Mikelski of Pittston, Nancy Gauntlett and her husband, Joe, of Trooper; Joseph M. Mikelski and his wife, Michelle, of Sweet Valley; and Sally Mikelski of Wilkes-Barre; his mother-in-law, Elaine Gable of Clifton Twp.; many nieces and nephews.
A visitation and memorial service will be held once the current restrictions regarding large gatherings are eased.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Department of Metabolism, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Michael, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020