Michael Olekszulin Jr., 91, of Moosic, entered into eternal rest on Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Michael and Iris Rose Olekszulin and was a graduate of Moosic High School class of 1946 and then enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, proudly obtaining the rank of sergeant. He received the World War II Victory Medal. For several years, he worked for ICS and retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he was a computer programmer. He was a dedicated member of the Moosic Lodge 664, F&AM, for 58 years where he was a past master and held numerous offices within the lodge. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor. Mickey enjoyed traveling, was a great photographer, a history buff and a licensed pilot.
Surviving are a niece, Donna Lynn Gachot, Moosic, who was his caretaker; a nephew, Donald and wife, Carol, Clarks Summit; a nephew, John, and a niece, Debbie Barlis, both of California; a great-niece, Mary Beth Holminsky; and a great-nephew, Michael Olekszulin.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Donald.
A private viewing will be held at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a graveside service in Newton Cemetery, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure.
Contributions in Mickey's memory may be made to St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020