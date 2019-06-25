Michael P. Terpak, 43, of Scott Twp., died Saturday, June 22, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with renal failure.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of Paul and Marianne Munley Terpak, Scott Twp., and he was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School and attended Penn State University, receiving an associate degree in accounting. Michael was employed as a chef at the University of Scranton.



Michael was a loving and caring son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. He was a fan of the Oakland Raiders, and Notre Dame "Fighting Irish," and he was a member of the Notre Dame Club.



His family would like to thank all of Michael's doctors, nurses and countless friends who helped with his care throughout his illness.



Also surviving are a brother, Phillip Terpak, Olyphant, and fiancée, Lindsey Philbin; a sister, Lauren Terpak, Scott Twp.; three aunts, Maggie Bernosky, Archbald; Rose Ann Bell, Endicott, N.Y.; and Wanda Browning and husband, Doug, Blakely; five uncles, Anthony Munley, Carbondale; Joe Terpak and wife, Mary, Jermyn; John Terpak and wife, Diane, Vandling; Greg Terpak and wife, Mary, Greenfield Twp.; and Nick Terpak, Jermyn; and numerous cousins.



The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Anyone attending should go directly to the church. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary