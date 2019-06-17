Michael Pehan­ick, 92, of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife of 72 years is Ann Gillick Pehanick.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Kraik Pehanick, Educated in West Scranton High School, he was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Michael was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, and St. Mary's Holy Name Society. Michael worked for the former Lackawanna Railroad, the DL&W Railroad and retired from Conrail.



Mike was a man of deep faith and very devoted to his family, especially to his wife Ann whom he had known since childhood. He was very proud of the home that he built for his family with little knowledge of home construction.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kind and compassionate care given to Mike and his family.



He is also survived by three daughters, Ann Marie Ives and husband, Harry, Moscow; Michele Pehanick, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Linda Lehnert and husband, Frank, Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Kimberly Hart, Frank M. Lehnert; and Matt Lehnert and fiancée, Kelly Beichler; two great grandchildren, Jake and Julia Hart; one brother, Albert Pehanick and wife, Beverly, Roaring Brook Twp.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Keith R. Ives; six siblings, Helen Jurbala, Gertrude Kollar, Andrew, Paul, George and Joseph Pehanick.



Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, to be celebrated by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment will follow with military honors at St. Catherine's Cemetery Moscow.



Viewing for family and friends will be on Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas services will be at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.





Published in Scranton Times on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary