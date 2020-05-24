|
|
Michael Joseph Pilato, 88, of Peckville, returned to our Lord on Wednesday following a brief illness at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Mike was blessed to live a very active and fulfilling life. He was a compassionate man who will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, the former Darlene Ligi.
Born in Throop, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ann Lunario Pilato. Mike graduated from Throop High School, class of 1949. He later earned an associate degree in accounting from Lackawanna Community College. Mike honorably served his country during the Korean War, achieving the rank of corporal in the United States Army. Michael was a parishioner of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup.
Mike was employed as a dental technician at Prosthetic Arts in Scranton for numerous years. He later worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. Mike spoke proudly of his VA career and retired after 30 years of dedicated service to his fellow veterans.
Mike earned recognition in his youth as a classical pianist, studying under nationally prominent piano teacher Anne Vanko Liva. He loved music and performing at concerts and recitals. Some will remember Mike in his younger years as the cordial bartender at the Wellwood Lounge, where he met the love of his life, Darlene. Mike was a passionate family man. He was a devoted husband and father who spoke proudly of his children and grandchildren's accomplishments. He was very proud of his eldest grandson, Michael, who recently graduated with a doctorate physical therapy degree. Mike spent his retirement years enjoying and caring for his youngest grandson, Anthony. He would pick Anthony up from school and together they would sing along to the classics of Dean Martin and the Rat Pack. Mike was adored by his grandsons for his witty and fun-loving nature. If you were fortunate enough to know Mike, then you would definitely remember his wonderful "dry" sense of humor, his compassion for others, and his willingness to always lend a hand to someone in need. But mostly, you would remember that nothing was as important to him as his family.
Surviving are his children, Michael Pilato Jr. and wife, Michele, Throop; LuAnn Rios and her partner, Robert Prate, New Jersey; Michallene Betti, Throop; and Joseph Pilato and wife, Marissa, Jessup; his grandchildren, Michael Rios and Anthony Joseph Betti; and a cousin, Florence McCarthy, with whom he shared a very close bond.
He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Miguel Rios; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Orlando and Theresa Ligi.
Due to the current pandemic and concern for community health, the funeral will be private. A Mass to honor Michael's life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020