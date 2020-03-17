Home

Michael Piorkowski Obituary
Michael Piorkowski, 62, of Archbald, died Saturday, March 14, at home. He was the husband of Susann (Van Nort) Piorkowski.

Michael was born in Pittston, Pa., on July 14, 1957, a son of the late Helen (Les-czynski) and Leonard Piorkowski. He was employed at Gertrude Hawk Chocolate, Dunmore, and formerly worked for Thomson Consumer Electronics. He was a member of Elkview Country Club.

Michael is also survived by two daughters, Stephanie, wife of Kevin DeJesus, Italy; and Samantha Piorkowski, at home. He is also survived by two nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.

Services are private at the convenience of family. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020
