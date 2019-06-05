Michael Pisony, 57, of Exeter, passed away at home on Monday, June 3.



Born in Kingston on Dec. 8, 1961, he was the son of the late Leonard and Ann Sorosky Pisony. Michael was a 1979 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and a graduate of Johnson School of Technology. He worked for a period of time for AT&T and for Lucent Technology in Allentown. He then began working for Speciality Records in Olyphant. He worked there for almost 30 years until its closing as Technicolor.



He enjoyed bowling and bowled in many leagues and tournaments, achieving several perfect 300 games. He also enjoyed golfing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. A favorite thing that he enjoyed doing was taking a yearly trip to Disney for its Halloween Horror Nights. There were many that enjoyed his annual Memorial Day parties.



Michael is survived by his brother, Leonard and his wife, Diana and their son, Christian, of Gouldsboro; and his fiancée and partner of 38 years, Rosalie Walsh.



The funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 in Corpus Christi Parish of Immaculate Conception Church, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Slovak Cemetery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, second floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary