Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Michael R. Ward Obituary
Michael R. Ward, Yatesville, died Monday afternoon at home after a brief illness. He and his wife, the former Helen Dalykas, would have celebrated their 34th anniversary in September.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Robert and Hannah Hughes Ward, he was a lifelong resident of the area. He owned and operated an Utz franchise.

He loved to cook on his grill and use his smoker.

Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa Geffers, Pottstown; and Melanie, at home; two grandchildren, Daniel and Lila; a nephew, Dave Dalykas, who he treated like a son; a brother, Stephen and wife, Marsha, Tennessee; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., officiated by the Rev. Walter A. Placek, Ph.D.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Vent Camp, Paventcamp.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019
