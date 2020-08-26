Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Balendy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Balendy Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Balendy Jr. Obituary

Michael T. Balendy Jr., 76, of Tunkhannock, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Teresa Strizalkowski Balendy. They shared 24 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in Allentown on Oct. 11, 1943, he was the son of the late Michael T. Sr. and Gertrude Bruno Balendy. Mike was a United States Navy veteran, often reminiscing about his time of service.

As a member of Shadowbrook Golf Club, Mike enjoyed playing golf almost every day. Fishing was a lifelong passion, and he spent many days on the Susquehanna River.

Mike lived life to the fullest, making lasting friendships wherever he went. His smile and laughter will never be forgotten.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Michelle Schick and Domini Murphy; brothers, Andrew, Paul, Bernie and Charlie; sisters, Marlene, Jean and Elizabeth; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John; sisters, Blanche and Margaret.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -