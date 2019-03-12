Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael T. Savitsky Esq.. View Sign

Michael T. Savitsky, Esq., 59, of Glenburn Twp., died March 10 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, a disease that he refused to allow to define how he lived.



Born in Minooka, he was the son of the late Joseph S. Savitsky and Helen D. Pedlick Savitsky. He was educated at the University of Scranton and the Duquesne University School of Law. He and his friend and longtime law partner, Zygmunt R. Bialkowski, founded the Scranton law firm of Bialkowski & Savitsky and later joined Margolis Edelstein in 1999.



He will be remembered for his love of family, sense of humor and stubbornness. He loved to travel, and if he "went missing," you could usually find him in the Conch Republic of Key West. He was an avid sports fan and sports memorabilia collector who was passionate about his beloved New York Yankees, New York Jets and Los Angeles Lakers.



He would like to thank the staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, as well as his doctor, Kenneth Sebastianelli and his staff, who treated him not just as a patient but also as a friend.



Surviving are a son, Shane, Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Kathleen and husband, Chris McKeever, Fairfax, Va.; a grandchild, Claire Mary McKeever; and his favorite sister, Barbara and husband, Larry Rayburn, Cheyenne, Wyo. He was blessed to have been reunited with his old friend, Terri Stashik, whose love, support and compassion provided him with the strength to live each day knowing it would not be his last.



He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Duffy Savitsky; and three brothers, Joey, Paul and John.



The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre.

Michael T. Savitsky, Esq., 59, of Glenburn Twp., died March 10 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, a disease that he refused to allow to define how he lived.Born in Minooka, he was the son of the late Joseph S. Savitsky and Helen D. Pedlick Savitsky. He was educated at the University of Scranton and the Duquesne University School of Law. He and his friend and longtime law partner, Zygmunt R. Bialkowski, founded the Scranton law firm of Bialkowski & Savitsky and later joined Margolis Edelstein in 1999.He will be remembered for his love of family, sense of humor and stubbornness. He loved to travel, and if he "went missing," you could usually find him in the Conch Republic of Key West. He was an avid sports fan and sports memorabilia collector who was passionate about his beloved New York Yankees, New York Jets and Los Angeles Lakers.He would like to thank the staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, as well as his doctor, Kenneth Sebastianelli and his staff, who treated him not just as a patient but also as a friend.Surviving are a son, Shane, Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Kathleen and husband, Chris McKeever, Fairfax, Va.; a grandchild, Claire Mary McKeever; and his favorite sister, Barbara and husband, Larry Rayburn, Cheyenne, Wyo. He was blessed to have been reunited with his old friend, Terri Stashik, whose love, support and compassion provided him with the strength to live each day knowing it would not be his last.He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Duffy Savitsky; and three brothers, Joey, Paul and John.The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton.Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre. Funeral Home Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home

2908 Birney Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 344-5633 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close