|
|
Michael W. Edwards of Glenburn Twp. died Thursday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, the former Sharon Richards.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of William and Lucy Edwards. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam era.
The family would like to thank the many dedicated doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took such wonderful care of him, especially during these difficult times.
He is also survived by daughters, Maura Murcko and Shannon Carroll, Cheshire, Conn.; stepdaughter, Suzanne Campbell; stepson, Ronald LaRue Jr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as his brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Andrea Kasperkoske Edwards, who died in 1999.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2020