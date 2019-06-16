|
|
Michael Walters, age 62, a lifelong resident of West Scranton, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after an illness.
Born March 19, 1957, beloved son of Ella Catrone Walters and the late Warren F. Walters, Michael was a graduate of West Scranton High School.
Despite his health, he had great faith and was a member of the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his loving brothers, James Walters, Taylor; and Paul Royce and wife, Shannon, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul John Walters, on Dec. 17, 2015.
Pending arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial, Washburn Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, c/o 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019