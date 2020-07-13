Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kohut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Warren Kohut Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Warren Kohut Sr. Obituary

Michael Warren Kohut Sr., 78, of Duryea, died Saturday.

Born in Scranton on April 3, 1942, son of the late Michael and Ann Spencer Kohut, Michael attended Scranton schools. He retired from Schott Optical, Duryea, with more than 33 years of employment. Michael also worked as a bar manager in the '70s and '80s for Litzy's Lounge, Avoca. He was a member of the American Poolplayers Association and had the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, on two occasions to play billiards for the APA championship and his team placed very well.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Kohut, Duryea; grandsons, Michael Kohut and Brian Kohut; his longtime companion, Margaret Timlin, Avoca; and siblings, Florence "Cookie" Hogan, Lakeland, Fla.; Stephen Kohut, Lewis Kohut, Charlotte Cadwell, Dorothy Quinnan and Marie Karalavage, all of Scranton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Warren Kohut Jr. and Michael J. Kohut; and his brother, Bernard Kohut.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kies

ingerfuneralservices.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -