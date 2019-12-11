Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
99 E. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
99 E. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
View Map
Michaeline H. Wiernusz


1935 - 2019
Michaeline H. Wiernusz Obituary
Michaeline H. Wiernusz, 84, of Tunkhannock, died Saturday, Nov. 30, at her home.

Born in Dickson City in 1935, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Michaeline (Soter) Skibitski.

Michaeline was united in marriage to Leonard Wiernusz in 1958. To Michaeline and Leonard were born: Martin L. Wiernusz, DVM, Ossian, Iowa; Matthew Wiernusz (Linda), Collegeville, Pa.; Melissa Henn, Tunkhannock; and Mark Wiernusz (Virginia), Tunkhannock.

She was preceded in death by infant baby, Bridgette; husband, Leonard Wiernusz; parents, Henry and Michaeline Skibitski; brother, Raymond Skibitski; and sister, Barbara Skibitski.

Michaeline is remembered as a kind and loving soul whose life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Michaeline's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held at the church from 9 until the time of Mass on Saturday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michaeline's name to .

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
