Michele (Micki) Ann Condon Higgins, 65, of Moosic, passed away on March 2, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Francis William Higgins, who died on Aug. 11, 2018. They celebrated 43 years of marriage on Aug. 2.



Born on Nov. 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Ellen Conroy Condon and the late Eugene Condon. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Micki was a graduate of South Scranton Central Catholic High School and Empire Beauty School. For more than 20 years she worked in management for area Gap stores and spent her Fridays as a beautician for her few loyal clients that were more friends and family than customers.



More than anything, Micki enjoyed spending time with family and looked forward to the time she spent with her siblings, nieces and nephews. One of her greatest joys was watching her grandsons play sports and she never missed a game. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Notre Dame fan. Micki was a talented seamstress who always made prize-winning Halloween costumes for her children and had a knack for crafts and design that could make Better Homes & Gardens envious.



Micki was a great friend to many and always there for others when they needed help. Always on the go, she volunteered in every organization and booster club that her children were part of. She was a devoted Girl Scout leader, Eucharistic minister and religious education teacher. In recent years she was especially proud of the adopt a family program through the Catherine McAuley Center that she and her Gap family participated in every Christmas. In a final act of kindness Micki donated her corneas through the Gift of Life program.



Also surviving are a son, Timothy Higgins and wife, Kimberly, Moosic; daughter, attorney Kathleen Higgins and companion, John Muscarello, Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Jeffrey, Patrick and Brady Higgins; sister, Mariellen Sauter; brothers, James Condon; Gerard Condon and wife, Michele; sister-in-law, Patricia West and husband, Ken; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Condon; brother-in-law, Joseph Sauter; and goddaughter and niece, Melissa Sauter.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, Davis Street, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions can be made to Divine Mercy Parish or the Catherine McAuley Center, Scranton.

