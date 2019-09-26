Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Michele June Klaproth

Michele June Klaproth Obituary
Michele June Klaproth, age 68, died peacefully on Sept. 19, at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her parents, James J. Klaproth and Marguerite Warren; and by her sister, Melinda Laboskie.

Born July 6, 1951, Michele attended special education classes in the West Shore School District, New Cumberland, Pa. For the past 12 years, she resided with Krista Mislinski and family in Spring Brook Twp. through the Life Sharing through Family Living Program administered by Keystone Community Resources.

Michele loved the family dog, Neo, vacations at Cape Cod, watching the Hallmark Channel and TV Land, playing games and doing crafts at her day program at Goodwill, and being with family and friends.

She is survived by a sister, Maureen Hart and her husband, John, Scranton; brothers, James G. Klaproth, Jermyn; and Jerald Klaproth and his wife, Vicki, Waynesboro, Pa.; nieces, Rebecca Garcia-Pons, Amherst, Mass.; and Alexis Klaproth, Greensburg, Pa.; nephews, Joshua Laboskie, Richmond, Va.; Camden and Evan Klaproth, Waynesboro, Pa.; aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is also survived by the entire loving and devoted Mislinski family, including Krista, Angelo, Seth, Levi and Teresa; and by Elaine D'Esposito, Cape Cod, Mass.

Also sharing her life were Elizabeth, Marcus and Padraig McDonald; Hannah and John M. Hart III, all of Scranton; and B.J. Wallace, Amherst, Mass.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox.

Arrangements by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michele's name to Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to Keystone Community Resources Artworks Scholarship Fund, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019
