Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Michele R. Vancosky

Michele R. Vancosky Obituary

Michele R. Vancosky of Jermyn passed away July 10, 2020, at home unexpectedly.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Michael Vancosky and Mary Alice McLaughlin. Michele was a fun, loving, caring, beautiful soul. She loved spending any time she could with her kids and grandkids. She loved music, dancing and taking care of her cat, Sylvester.

Surviving are her daughters, Brooke Flores, Stacey Karzenoski, Mariah Lewis, of Scranton; Aaliyah Lewis, of Pittston; and her son, Corey Vancosky, of Pittston; grandchilden, Agustine, Christian and Analena Flores, Victoria, Veronica and Makayla Lewis, Giavana and Giuliana Vancosky; and a brother, John Caprio.

She was proceeded in death by her sister, Debra Vancosky.

A celebration of Michele's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


