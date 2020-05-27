|
Michele Rose Cooper, 64, of South Abington Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Paul Cooper.
Born Oct. 3, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elnora Cavanaugh Zezeski.
Michele with her sister, Donna Kaplan, and her brother-in-law, Barry Kaplan, owned and operated Everything Natural in Clarks Summit for 32 years. Her sister, Sandy Materna, was an integral part of the store as was her mother, Elnora Zezeski, and her aunt, Molly Cavanaugh, who worked there until she was 92.
Michele was a gift from God to all of us. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and a friend like no other. It was not only her physical beauty, but also her pure heart and goodness that emanated from her. Her love and spirit, we will carry with us always.
Also surviving are three sons, Zackary Cooper, Scranton; and Cody and Jesse Cooper, South Abington Twp.; brothers, Mike Zezeksi and wife, Deb, Mechanicsburg; Joseph Zezeski, Scranton; and Pat Zezeski, Scranton; sisters, Donna Kaplan and husband, Barry, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Sandy Materna and husband, Al, Scott Twp.; and Molly Shook, Clarks Summit; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and countless dear friends.
A special thanks to Dr. Lauren Nicholls and Allied Services Home Hospice Care. They are exceptional people who treated Michele with the greatest skill and compassion.
