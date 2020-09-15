Home

Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Micheline Sandy of Olyphant, formerly of Scranton, died Sunday, Sept. 13, at Geisinger Community Medical Center with her family by her side. She was the widow of Frank Sandy Sr.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Sophie Kichner Zombek. Before her retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry. She had many hobbies and interests, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire staff of Geisinger Community Medical Center eighth floor for the wonderful care and the compassion they showed the family.

Surviving are her son, Frank Sandy Jr. and wife, Lisa, Scranton; a daughter, Lorie Gilman and husband, Keith, Olyphant; son-in-law, Lee Namiotka; grandchildren, Anjelica Sandy, Ryan and Stephen Namiotka, Amy, Larry and Abby Gilman; four great-grandchildren, Greycyn, Carson, Cecilia and Maddox; siblings, Cathy Mekita, Sharon Sanko, John Zombek, Carol McHale, Leona Myers and Christine McCusker; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilee Namiotka; sister, Theresa Mecca; two brothers, Chester Zombek Jr. and Joseph Zombek.

Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family with interment at Cathedral Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


