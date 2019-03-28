Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Ann T. George O'Boyle. View Sign

Michelle Ann T. George O'Boyle, Scranton, died Friday at home. Her husband of over 15 years is Thomas O'Boyle III.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Maryann George and Rocco Scarfo.



Some of her favorite hobbies were crocheting, crafts, bingo, traveling and spending time with her friends.



Also surviving are two stepbrothers, Sean Scarfo and his companion, Belinda; and Ralph Scarfo; a sister-in-law, Susan Venturi, Scranton; a nephew, Edward Venturi; father-in-law, Thomas O'Boyle Jr. and his companion, Janice.



Funeral services will be Friday at 6 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. David Twiss, pastor of the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church, as officiating clergy.



Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 until the time of the service.



1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

