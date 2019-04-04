Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle (Kosko) Brown. View Sign

Michelle (Kosko) Brown, of Port Orange, Fla., beloved daughter of Lorna Kosko and the late Edward Kosko, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, with her family by her side.



Michelle was born in Scranton and grew up in Elmhurst Twp., graduating from North Pocono High School in 1986. She continued her education at Baker College, earning her bachelor's and Master of Business Administration.



Michelle relocated to Florida in 1997 and first worked for RR Donnelly & Sons, then moved on to working for Raydon Corp. for 20 years, with her most recent position being a proposal manager.



She was a kind, unselfish, strong woman and will be remembered fondly by anyone who had the pleasure of being in her life.



In addition to her mom, Lorna, Michelle is survived by her brother, Mark Kosko; her partner, Steve Chard; her sister-in-law, Christine Kosko; and her nieces, Hannah and Victoria, whom she cherished very much. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.



In addition to her father, Edward, she was preceded in death by her brother, Scott.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Eulalia, 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Twp. Interment with rite of committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Viewing will be Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Eulalia's Building Fund, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444-7615.



Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp.





