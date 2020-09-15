Home

Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Michelle Burke Obituary

Michelle Burke, 51, of Scranton, passed unexpectedly Sept. 7 at home. Michelle is survived by her husband, Patrick T. Burke.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of James T. McAllister, Scranton. Michelle was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed as a CNA in home health care. Michelle was a devoted mother and grandmother. She spent all of her time within the company of her granddaughters and grandson, adoring every day spent with them and creating memories. She enjoyed being with her family the most.

She is also survived by two daughters, Amanda B. Jaworski and husband, Joseph, Scranton; and Samantha Burke, Quakertown; her most cherished gifts in life, her two grandchildren, Alexa R. and Jojo G. Jaworski; one sister, Janice McAllister-Kurey and husband, David, Scranton; three nieces, Caitlin, Alyssa and McKenzie Kurey, Scranton.

She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara McAllister, in January.

A private service was held by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Interment will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home, West Scranton.


