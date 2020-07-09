Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Michelle Milo, 50, of Dunmore, died July 2 at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband is Keith Milo Sr.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., daughter of the late Lee and Elnor Travis Reynolds, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and trips to the beach. Michelle was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family.

Also surviving are five children, Justin Reynolds and wife, Jessi, Superior, Wisc.; Jessica Merritt and husband, Jayson Sr., Harford; Ashley Norton, Susquehanna; Morgan Karbowski, Montrose, Colo.; and Katelynn Karbowski and companion, Javier Gonzalez, Dunmore; four stepchildren, Shayna, Katrina, Keith Jr and Kyle Milo; 19 grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Hall, Bradenton, Fla.; and Ellen "Robin" Stratz, Scranton; brother, Steven Bernardi, Scranton; nieces and nephews; and a dear friend for more than 40 years and father to her children, Stanley "Stosh" Karbowski.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard E. Pienkowski Jr.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.


