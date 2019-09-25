|
|
Mildred A. Shaftic, 90, passed away Sept. 23.
Mildred was born in Hardwick Twp. and formerly of Blairstown and Pahaquarry Twp. in New Jersey and Newfoundland, Pa. before moving to Bridgewater in 2012. She enjoyed being a homemaker and a member of the Eastern Star Organization for 63 years. Mildred will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Donald von Hagen, in 1994; and second husband, George Shaftic, in 2008.
Surviving are her daughter, Bobbi Achtel and husband, Alan; two grandchildren, Robyn (Eli) Goldstein and Shawn (Erin) Achtel; and five great-grandchildren, Seth, Justin, Danielle, Jacob and Alexander; a sister, Winnie Van Auken; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave., Somerville, N.J.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sterling Cemetery, 560 Sterling Road, Newfoundland.
Donations can be made to the Community Care Hospice, 110 West End Ave., Somerville, NJ 08876. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 25, 2019