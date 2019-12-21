|
Mildred Ann Kishel, 90, Olyphant, passed away Dec. 19 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, with her brother, Stephen, at her side.
Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late Stephen and Stephanie Krawiec Kishel, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and employed as an operator with Bell Telephone before her retirement. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Olyphant.
She is survived by one brother, Stephen Kishel of Olyphant, her caretaker for many years; and one sister, Elizabeth Butryn of New Jersey. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Irene Picca.
Mildred was very devoted to her Catholic faith and never missed an opportunity to pray the rosary as her special gift to others.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care during Mildred's final days.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday with Mass at noon in St. Patrick's Church at Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. Please visit www.glinskyfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019