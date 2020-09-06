Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Mildred Conniff
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Abington Hills Cemetery
South Abington Twp. , PA
Mildred Beatrice Conniff Obituary

Mildred Beatrice Conniff, 106, of Clarks Summit, died Saturday morning at the Linwood Nursing Home.

Daughter of the late Michael and Cornelia Brink Conniff, she was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Before her retirement, she was employed at the former Ryah House for five years and the former So Journer, where she was the baker for more than 20 years. Throughout her life she was also employed with Scranton Casket and the Button Mill for many years.

Surviving are a niece, Leona Sturdevant and her husband, David, Tunkhannock; a nephew, Scott Conniff and his wife, Lori, Clarks Summit; a niece-in-law, Barbara Conniff, Montdale; great-nephews, Christopher, Brandon; Shawn and his wife, Lisa; great-niece, Erica; great-great-nieces, Brianna, Sarah and Juliet.

She was preceded in death by a nephew, Gordon Conniff; a brother, Michael Conniff; and a sister, Leona Rogers.

The family would like to thank Linwood Nursing Home and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassion shown to Mildred.

A graveside service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Masks will be worn.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


