Mildred Bridget O'Brien, 67, of Carbondale, died unexpectedly Sept. 29 at home.

Born July 30, 1953, in Stratford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mildred Munley O'Brien.

Bridget will be fondly remembered for her sweet disposition and being her mother's faithful and devoted caretaker. Her brothers and sister were always grateful to Bridget for the tremendous job she did caring for their mom. Bridget was also a longtime employee of Goodwill Industries of NEPA.

She is survived by four siblings, James O'Brien, Milford, Conn.; Mary Lynne Larkin, Derby, Conn.; Patrick O'Brien, Boynton Beach, Fla.; and Michael O'Brien, Belmont, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Laurence O'Brien.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Those attending the Mass are kindly asked to wear a mask.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.

Memorial contribution may be made in Bridget's name to Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 2243 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City, PA 18508; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To share condolences with Bridget's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


