Mildred "Millie" Chorba went peacefully home to the Lord on Tuesday morning, May 21. She was the beloved fourth child of Stephen Polc and Anna Pisarchik Polc Ashman.



Born in Throop, on July 29, 1929, she was a graduate of Throop High School, where she met the love of her life, Mike "Ed" Chorba. They married in September 1950 and had two children, Maryann Chorba Marshall and Michael E. Chorba Jr. Millie worked in the shipping and receiving department of Sears at Viewmont Mall for many years. Ever devoted to her husband and family, she was unfailingly kind, loving and charitable and never had a bad word to say about anyone.



She loved to travel, making frequent trips to New York City to see Broadway shows and, of course, to shop. Her visits to Atlantic City were to walk the boardwalk and see the ocean as much as they were to try her luck in a casino. Her sweet demeanor remained with her even through her slide into dementia. A lifelong member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Olyphant, she had great faith and loved the Lord deeply.



She was predeceased by her parents, husband and by her sister, Anna, who died at age 16; sister, Mary and her husband, Chet Williams; and brother, Stephen and his wife, Pearl Polc.



In addition to her children, she is survived by her son's wife, Linda Chorba; and by two grandsons and their families, Michael and his wife, Kristina, and their children, Eddy and Addy Chorba; and Matthew and his wife, Heather, and their daughter, Estella Chorba. She also leaves behind treasured nieces and nephews and their families, Marlene, Marisa and Maine Pell; and Jack Kalins, of Scranton; Stephen and Mary Chorba, of Jessup; Dr. James and Mary Pat Mezick; Donna and Fred Dunne; Debbie and Jeff Heller, all of New Jersey; Carol Moskowitz, of North Carolina; and the family of the late Dwayne Williams, also of New Jersey.



The family sincerely thanks the doctors, nurses, aides and assistants in the emergency room and on the third floor of Geisinger Community Medical Center for their professional care; the loving, kind, empathetic and extremely hard-working and very special staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living; and the staff and volunteers at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for everything they did for our mom in her last days - there are no words to describe our gratitude to all.



Mom, Gram, Amu, Blainy, Aunt Millie, we will forever miss your warmth, love, unconditional acceptance and happy smile, and, with our heavy hearts and greatest love, until we meet again, we wish you peace with the Lord.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 25 Hillcrest Drive, Olyphant. All those attending the funeral please go directly to the church.



Arrangements by the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop, Pa.



