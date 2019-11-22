|
Mildred Elizabeth "Mitzi" Genello died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. She was 97 years old. Daughter of the late William and Lena Gardiner Dadey Kreinberg, she was born in West Scranton and graduated from Scranton Technical High School.
She was the widow of Charles A. Genello and she is survived by her daughters, Dr. Frances M. Langan and her husband, Gerald T. Langan, attorney; Professor Lena G. Goldberg and her husband, Dr. Ronald P. Goldberg, and Mary E. Aniska, and her son, Frank W. Genello and his wife, Susan Buswell; her sister-in-law, Angela Pisa; and her beloved grandchildren, Kristen K. Langan; Laura S. Genello and her husband, David Sleightholm; J.P. Aniska, Charles Lucas (Luke) Genello, and Francesca E. Genello, as well as by many nieces and nephews and by her "grand-dog," Lincoln, a Greater Swiss Mountain dog who outweighed her but showed her unstinting loyalty and affection. She was also an honorary member of the extended Langan family and was included in all of their celebrations.
Mitzi was predeceased by her sisters, brothers and their spouses, Laura and Worthington Meyers, Margaret and Donald Price, Hilda and Edward Clement, Anna and Lester Keiper, Jane and John Jones Sr., John and Janet Kreinberg, and William and Edna Kreinberg, and by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Alfred Pisa, William and Teresa Genello, Minnie and Joe Longo, Blanche and William Firjone, and Florence and Edward Rakosky.
Mitzi was a homemaker extraordinaire and, during her child-rearing years, was known to rise before dawn to bake bread and hot cross or sticky buns for breakfast and always had a home-baked treat and tea ready for her children after school. She was part of an era during which cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, and preserving jars and jars of home-grown vegetables, fruit, jams and jellies were all in a day's work.
She cared for her mother-in-law in her later years and for her husband for 14 years after he suffered a debilitating stroke. After his death in 1993, with her care-giving and homemaking responsibilities behind her, Mitzi stepped onto her first jetliner, departed for Europe, and never looked back. She traveled widely throughout the United States and Europe, to Greece and Turkey, the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii, for which she had a particular fondness. She thought nothing of crossing the ocean to be with her granddaughter, Kristen, to celebrate her 21st birthday in London.
She moved into a large, sunny third-floor apartment in her daughter, Fran and son-in-law Jerry's home when she was 73 years old, and insisted that she needed no assistance to walk up the stairs, vehemently refusing offers of an elevator or stair chair, arguing that climbing stairs would keep her young. After a brief illness when she was 96, a stair chair was installed but she refused to use it. She realized her dream of continuing to live in her own home until two weeks before her death and she recognized that her ability to do so was attributable not only to her strong will, but also to her companions and caregivers, Jackie Southard, Ann Marie Southard, Julie Stanavitch, Marie Davis, Ann Elton, Brigid Walsh, Margaret Conlon and Joan O'Bell, all of whom became part of her family and to whom she was, and her family remains, tremendously grateful. She also looked forward to the visits of her personal stylist, hairdresser and manicurist, Lisa Gillbride, who polished her look weekly.
She was a member of St. Anthony and Rocco Parish, the Dunmore Senior Center, the 800 Club, the 50 Plus Club and the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed many trips with these groups as well as the companionship of their many members. She was especially fond of Marilyn and Frank Malinoski, with whom she enjoyed a long friendship. In October of this year, the threesome laughed and conversed on the front porch as they enjoyed the Scranton Marathon.
In addition to travel, dining out, music, nurturing her orchids with weekly ice cubes, and enjoying the exploits of her children and grandchildren, Mitzi was an avid reader. Even after her sight diminished, she had the newspapers read to her each morning and stayed abreast of current events. She was fully informed and conversant with world affairs until the end. She was particularly appreciative of the fact that she lived long enough to cast her vote for Hillary Clinton and was immensely disappointed that she did not see the first woman president take office.
Mitzi loved spring and summer and delighted in being outdoors, especially on sunny days. She enjoyed good health throughout this past spring and summer and in August celebrated her 97th birthday with a party attended by her extended family and friends. In many ways, it was fitting that she left this world at the time of year she disliked most - the time when days grow short and the cold of winter is approaching. She was treasured by all who knew her. Her long life and legacy will be celebrated, and she will be sorely missed.
Mitzi's family would like to thank the staff at Allied Hospice Center and, in particular, Kelly Langan and Dr. William Dempsey for the care they provided to her during the last days of her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rocco's Church, 122 Kurtz St., Dunmore, with interment in Dunmore Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505 or St. Rocco's Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019