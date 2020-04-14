|
On April 12, beloved Mother and "Nanny," Mildred F. Stash, 92, peacefully passed in her bed at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Scranton.
Mildred, also known as Millie, was an avid reader, lover of cats, tag sale enthusiast and connoisseur of all things food and drink. Born Sept. 12, 1927, in New Haven, Conn., Millie had dreams of pursuing a career in modeling. In her early 20s she moved from Connecticut to New York City to pursue and achieve her dream. Millie loved her life in the city but on a trip back to New Haven, happened to meet Richard, the man she would later end up marrying. Millie and Richard started their family in West Haven, Conn., with two children, Karen and David. Millie took a lot of pride in her identity as a working wife and mother of two and enjoyed her time as a waitress at a local diner. In the mid '60s Millie purchased a summer cottage (unbeknownst to her husband) on Bassett Lake in small town Fleetville, Pa. Millie's children grew up spending summers at the lake until they grew up and eventually moved to Pennsylvania to begin lives of their own. When her husband passed in 1996, Millie joined her children and grandchildren for a life in small town Pennsylvania. As Millie entered her golden years, she enjoyed her active role as grandmother of two, loved her life as a member of the Viewmont Mall walkers, enjoyed trips back to her old stomping grounds in New York City and was a proud patron of any establishment she had the chance to enjoy a meal at.
She is survived by doting daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Mark Biondi, Fleetville; and proud grandchildren, Josh and Molly VanDuzer. Millie will have the pleasure of joining her late husband, Richard; late son, David; and late siblings, Lennert Forsman and Ruth Dommer.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances, the family will not be holding a public celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation at www.restaurantworkerscf.org or donate to your local community's virtual tip jar.
Arrangements entrusted in the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. To offer condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020