Mildred Harrigan, 96, of Dickson City, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after an illness. She was the widow of Richard "Dick" Harrigan, who died in 2005. They had been married for 56 years.



Born in Jessup, daughter of the late Andrew and Susan Chipak Horvath, she was educated in Blakely High School and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville. She was employed from 1948 until 1960 at Chance Vought Military Aircraft in Texas as a production control clerk and, later, as an accounts payable clerk at Textron Lycoming from 1963 until her retirement in 1990.



She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her dog, Romeo.



She is survived by two sisters, Susan Sestili, of Peckville; and Eileen Kushner and husband, Roman, of Peckville; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends, including longtime friend and caregiver, Paul Wasilchak, of Dickson City.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Frank and Andrew Horvath; four sisters, Mary Saslo, Julia Himchak, Anna Bistran and Helen Wartko; and infant child, Mary Susan Harrigan.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, to be celebrated by Monsignor Peter P. Madus. Interment will follow in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Published in Scranton Times on July 18, 2019