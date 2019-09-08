|
|
Millie was born Jan. 15, 1918, in Scranton, to Cora Smith and Henry Steinbach.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Howard Morrow; granddaughter, Krista Morrow Boothby; nephew, Thomas Gangwer; niece, Virginia Fisher; and their families.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Steinbach Gangwer; first husband, Howard Morrow; and second husband, William Shebilsky.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, Va., is assisting the family.
For more information, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019