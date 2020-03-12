|
|
Mildred McCarthy Bernavage, 92, of Clarks Summit and previously of Scranton, died Monday at the Abington Manor. She was the wife of Peter Bernavage, who died in 1970.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary McCarthy, she attended West Scranton High School and was of the Presbyterian faith.
Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and preparing special Sunday dinners for them.
Thank you to all of her nurses and aides who took care of her over the years, Abington Manor and Compassus Hospice.
Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn Vanston, and granddaughter, Laurelai Vanston, of Peckville; as well as her eldest daughter; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, with services by Sam Bellavia, chaplain, Compassus Hospice, Kingston. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends may call Friday from 9 until service time.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020