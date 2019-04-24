Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred McCloskey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Mildred McCloskey, I.H.M., (formerly known as Sister M. Avila) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Sunday, April 21, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.



She was born on Nov. 22, 1918, in Jessup. She was the daughter of the late James and Anabel Purcell McCloskey. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1943, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1946, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1950.



Sister Mildred served as a teacher at the following schools: Sacred Hearts Elementary School in New York City, in 1948; St. Leo Elementary School in Ashley, from 1948 to 1949; St. Bernard Elementary School in Hastings, from 1949 to 1952; St. Rosalia Elementary School in Pittsburgh, from 1952 to 1956; St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk, Md., from 1956 to 1960; Most Holy Rosary Elementary School in Syracuse, N.Y., from 1960 to 1964; Nativity Elementary School in Scranton, from 1964 to 1965; St. Matthew Elementary School in East Stroudsburg, from 1965 to 1968; St. Joseph Elementary School in Williamsport, from 1968 to 1971; and St. Rose Elementary School in Carbondale, from 1971 to 1973.



She also served on the office staff at St. Joseph Elementary School in Williamsport, from 1976 to 1977; as staff member at the Marian Convent in Scranton, from 1977 to 1978; and support staff at the IHM Center in Scranton, from 1973 to 1976 and 1978 to 2008.



From 2008 until the time of her death, Sister Mildred was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.



She received a Bachelor of Science degree in business/social science from Marywood College.



She was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, William and Jack.



She is survived by a sister, Maryclaire O'Dea, of West Chester; nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and the members of the IHM Congregation.



The funeral will be Saturday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Friday, April 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Saturday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

