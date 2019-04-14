Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Misura. View Sign

Mildred Misura, 94, South Abington Twp., recently passed away at Allied Hospice, Scranton.



Born in Olyphant, to the late Stanley and Barbara Spulnick Misiura, she attended St. Michael's Elementary School and was a graduate of Olyphant High School. Mildred worked in Michigan during WWII as one of the many women known as "Rosie the Riveter." She eventually moved to New York City and was employed by General Public Utilities. She began as a clerk, then secretary to the treasurer, ending her career at GPU as assistant treasurer in Parsippany, N.J. After retirement, she returned to Northeast Pennsylvania, settling in South Abington Twp.



For their care and kindness, the family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Mid Valley Health Care, Mid Valley Manor and Allied Hospice.



Mildred is survived by a brother, Edward, New Jersey; sisters, Barbara Borys, Michigan; and Marion Banko, Scranton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Stanley, John, Anthony, Louis, Joseph, Eugene and Walter; sisters Josephine Wilson, Helen Jackson and Genevieve Misiura.



Per written request by Mildred, there will be no viewing or service. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.



Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

