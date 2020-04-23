|
|
Mildred Robacker, 94, of Scranton, died Tuesday due to an illness, surrounded by her family.
Born in Dickson City, daughter of Maria Hill Telford and Alger Telford, she attended Asbury Church in Green Ridge. For most of her life, Mildred worked in dress factories. After retiring, she took care of her husband who was ill. Upon his death, she moved to Minooka with her daughter and son-in-law. Mildred was an avid bingo player and loved the casinos. She was known as Nana to all.
Surviving are a daughter, Dianne Jeffers, Minooka; grandchildren, Thomas Jeffers and wife, Lisa, Maryland; Barbara Byrne and husband, Sean, Moosic; Eugene Jeffers and wife, Jamie, Old Forge; Robert Robacker, Old Forge; Rachel Bauer, Carbondale; Ashley and Nicole Robacker, Pittsburgh; and Nicole Tomson, Texas; great-grandchildren, Emma and Danielle Byrne; Nora and Owen Jeffers, Old Forge; Alexia Bauer, Carbondale; Landen and Emma Tomson, Ava Aveni and Cody Hagen; sister, Trudy Dudley, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; and son, Robert.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wiley and nurse, Marianne for their kindness and care. A special thank you goes to pastor Sarah, and Missy, Angela, Erine, Lori and Mike and the staff from Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their outstanding care.
Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton. A private service will be held at Dickson City Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, PA 18707.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020