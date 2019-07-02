Mildred "Millie" (Flowers) Voytko, 72, of Old Forge, died Monday morning at Scranton Health Care Center after a long illness. Surviving is her beloved husband, Paul Voytko. The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on April 29.



Born in Old Forge on Dec. 4, 1946, daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Mihok) Flowers, Millie was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1964. For many years before her retirement, she worked as a supervisor for Jed Pool Tools in Scranton. She was also a longtime member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Church, Dickson City.



A lover of jigsaw puzzles and word searches, she also enjoyed gardening as a pastime. Millie was kind, caring and selfless, and despite any ailment she endured, she took life in stride while never complaining along the way. Certainly now at peace, she will be forever missed by her loved ones.



She is also survived by her two adored sons, Thor Voytko and companion, Stephanie Wild, of Wisconsin; and Eric Voytko and wife, Sarah, of Connecticut; her four loving siblings, Edward Flowers and wife, Janet, of Ransom; Paul Flowers and wife, Nancy, of Old Forge; Ann LaBelle, of Taylor; and Sandra Cwalina and husband, John, of Old Forge; and many nieces and nephews.



Her 4-year-old son, Paul Scott Voytko, also preceded her in death.



Her family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and his staff for their longtime care, as well as the staffs of both Scranton Health Care Center and Allied Hospice for providing amazing comfort in Millie's final days.



Funeral services by the Rev. Peter J. Haenftling are scheduled to begin Saturday at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 until services.



Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on July 2, 2019