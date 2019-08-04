Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Miles Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miles Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miles Edwards Obituary
Miles Ed­­wards, age 84, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Born in Scranton, Pa., Miles was the son of the late Charles and Ceinwen (Lewis) Edwards. He was a graduate of Central High School and Johnson Technical College and was a 16-year veteran of the United States Navy. Before retiring in 1993, he was a senior design engineer in Chemical Piping Design for DuPont for over 20 years.

Family was everything to Miles. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren, especially on their many family camping vacations, cruising or spending time at the beach. Miles loved to be outside, especially doing yardwork, or going for a walk. He will be remembered for his quiet and gentle nature and funny, yet dry, sense of humor.

Miles is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janet I. (Terwilliger) Edwards; his sons, Douglas and Daniel Edwards; his daughter, Meredith Gwynn (Brandon); his grandchildren, Monica, Allison, Brandon, Alexis and Miles; four great-granddaughters; his cousins, Wendy Lewis Evans (Ted); and Bill Lewis (Margaret); and extended family in England and Wales.

He was predeceased by his parents and his cousin, Judith Lewis Bernardi.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Doh­erty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.

The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the staff at Foulk Manor North, as well as Vitas Healthcare, for their kindness and care of Miles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713; or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.