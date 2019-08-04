|
Miles Edwards, age 84, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Born in Scranton, Pa., Miles was the son of the late Charles and Ceinwen (Lewis) Edwards. He was a graduate of Central High School and Johnson Technical College and was a 16-year veteran of the United States Navy. Before retiring in 1993, he was a senior design engineer in Chemical Piping Design for DuPont for over 20 years.
Family was everything to Miles. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren, especially on their many family camping vacations, cruising or spending time at the beach. Miles loved to be outside, especially doing yardwork, or going for a walk. He will be remembered for his quiet and gentle nature and funny, yet dry, sense of humor.
Miles is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janet I. (Terwilliger) Edwards; his sons, Douglas and Daniel Edwards; his daughter, Meredith Gwynn (Brandon); his grandchildren, Monica, Allison, Brandon, Alexis and Miles; four great-granddaughters; his cousins, Wendy Lewis Evans (Ted); and Bill Lewis (Margaret); and extended family in England and Wales.
He was predeceased by his parents and his cousin, Judith Lewis Bernardi.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the staff at Foulk Manor North, as well as Vitas Healthcare, for their kindness and care of Miles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713; or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019