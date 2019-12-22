Home

Miles James Angerson Obituary
Miles James Angerson, 32, of Moosic, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning.

Miles was a beautiful and loving soul who would do anything for anyone. He had plans to attend Johnson College in 2020 for welding, adding a new expertise to his vast knowledge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick; and his brother, Sean.

He leaves behind his daughter, Ryleigh Ann, who he loved immensely; two brothers, Nathan, at home; and Eric and wife, Glennda, of Hughestown; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his loving mother, Patricia, all who will forever miss him.

A private memorial and interment will be held in his honor under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019
